Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.8 %

VRRM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,253. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

