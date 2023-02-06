Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $65.52. 5,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73.

Banner Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.