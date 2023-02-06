Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,358 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 285,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 270,864 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 189,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. 23,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,419. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

