Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FNDF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 152,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

