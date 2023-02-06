iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,407,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $23.24. 9,040,612 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

