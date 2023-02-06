iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 151,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

