iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,502. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

