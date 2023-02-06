iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Increased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $109.97. 277,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

