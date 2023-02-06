iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $195.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average is $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.