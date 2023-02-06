iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.65. 1,136,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

