iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 187.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,560 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

