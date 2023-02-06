iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IMCB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.07. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $68.96.

