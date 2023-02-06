iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 309,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,982. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

