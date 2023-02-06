iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lowered by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

