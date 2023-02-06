iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 16.0% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

