iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $158,463,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.96. 1,081,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,521. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

