iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,519,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 416,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 376.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733,896. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

