iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.29. 955,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.