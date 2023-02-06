Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.27.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

