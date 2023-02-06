Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 873 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $245.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

