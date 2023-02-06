Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,767 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

