Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 254.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

