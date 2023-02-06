Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $362.58 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

