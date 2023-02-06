Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

