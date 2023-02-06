Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $206.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.