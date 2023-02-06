Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 291 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $182.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.