Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 15,337 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,800,000 after buying an additional 76,963 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,341,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,301,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,314,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.05 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

