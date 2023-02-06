IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of IQVIA worth $97,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,868,000. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

About IQVIA

NYSE IQV opened at $237.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $256.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

