iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $6.98. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,431,983 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.
iQIYI Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
Featured Articles
