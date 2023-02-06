iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $6.98. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,431,983 shares.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

