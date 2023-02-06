Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 167,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,649. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

