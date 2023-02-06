Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Holdings Cut by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of RYF opened at $61.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $68.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71.
