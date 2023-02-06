Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $88.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.