Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.50 million-$344.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.20 million. Intapp also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $28.37. 132,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,533. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

