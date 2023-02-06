Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 5,234 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

EL stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.26. 1,476,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,762. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 131,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

