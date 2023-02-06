Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $146,800.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $58,900.00.

Intapp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

