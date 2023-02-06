Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $146,800.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $58,900.00.
Intapp Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More
