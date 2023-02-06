Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Sells $535,623.30 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

