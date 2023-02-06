Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Sells 3,004 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

