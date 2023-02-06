Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Sells 3,004 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

