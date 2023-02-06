Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $1,409,700.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00.

CNXC stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

