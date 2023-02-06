Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells $126,350.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $342.08 million, a PE ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.