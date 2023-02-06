Insider Buying: Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £34,500 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Royston Hoggarth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($42,608.37).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Royston Hoggarth acquired 12,500 shares of Intercede Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £6,875 ($8,490.80).

On Thursday, December 1st, Royston Hoggarth bought 50,000 shares of Intercede Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($31,493.15).

Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.80 million and a PE ratio of 3,675.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. Intercede Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($0.99).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

