Insider Buying: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Director Purchases $25,000,001.80 in Stock

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,000,001.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Express Trading Down 4.1 %

EXPR stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $434.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.77 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. TheStreet cut Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Express to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

