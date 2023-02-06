Insider Buying: Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Insider Purchases 199,522 Shares of Stock

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Rating) insider Philippa Norridge bought 199,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,985.66 ($7,392.44).

Brave Bison Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brave Bison Group stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.63 ($0.03). 8,770,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brave Bison Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3 ($0.04).

Get Brave Bison Group alerts:

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content through The Hook on Instagram; The Wave House on TikTok; and Slick on Snapchat, as well as on behalf of channel partners, such as PGA Tour and US Open on YouTube.

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.