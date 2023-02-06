Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF alerts:

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of THCX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,830. Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.