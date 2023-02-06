Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $15.63 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.