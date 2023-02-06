Immutable X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.33 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003931 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $516.96 million and approximately $44.33 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00429114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.42 or 0.29268902 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00423515 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

