HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Hershey accounts for about 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.54. 390,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.50. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

