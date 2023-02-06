HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Brown & Brown accounts for 3.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.6% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 22.2% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 71,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,370. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

