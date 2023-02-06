HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

