HWG Holdings LP Invests $546,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. BCE comprises approximately 0.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $45.78. 120,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

