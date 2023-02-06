HWG Holdings LP Invests $203,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chevron by 402.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,018 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 917,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $325.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

